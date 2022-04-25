.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The African Union’s Group of 15 Finance Ministers has agreed to a joint communique on financing Africa’s economic resilience in turbulent times, just as they called for a substantial replenishment of the African Development Fund.

This was made known in a meeting with the African Development Bank Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, at the just-concluded Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington DC, USA.

During the meeting with the African Union’s Group of 15 Finance Ministers, Adesina outlined the continent’s immediate challenges and the solutions that were being applied to tackle them successfully.

Top of Adesina’s list was a plan for massive food production in the face of a looming global food crisis caused by the Russian war in Ukraine, and the need for a more flexible and substantial replenishment of the African Development Fund.

The ministers agreed to a joint communique on financing Africa’s economic resilience in turbulent times. They called for a substantial replenishment of the African Development Fund and for the Fund to be allowed to use its equity to leverage more resources from international capital markets to meet the rapidly growing needs of countries in Africa.

Adesina highlighted the Bank’s innovative Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), a program operating across nine food commodities in more than 30 African countries.

He said the Bank will mitigate the effects of the food crisis through an African Food Crisis Response and Emergency Facility – a dedicated facility that will provide African countries with the resources needed to raise local food production and procure fertilizer.

According to Adesina, a fertilizer crisis borne out of the Russian war in Ukraine could put more than $10 billion of food production at risk.

He said a Bank-initiated meeting of key global development, finance, and public and private sector leaders is scheduled for mid-May to tackle the access to fertilizers for Africa.

