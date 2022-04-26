Photo: African Consumer Care Limited’s ODOMOS Stop Malaria Campaign with Doctors and Medical Students from LUTH at Oke Arin Maket Lagos Island & Ojuwoye Market, Mushin, While Celebrating World Malaria Day on 25 April 2022

African Consumer Care Ltd (AFCC), A Subsidiary of Dabur International Limited Observed World Malaria Day 2022 with their Global Mosquito Repellent Brand ODOMOS through ODOMOS Stop Malaria Campaign, which was rolled out across Nigeria in the year 2019.

Under Stop Malaria Campaign, Odomos has directly contacted and educated over 50,000 Hospital OPD visitors in over 200 Hospitals and PHCs in Lagos, Ibadan and Kano in last 3 years through doctors and professional nurses and free sampled a large number of Odomos trial packs.

2022 World Malaria Day Celebration was rolled out with the Doctors and Final Year Medical Students of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at Oke Arin Market, Lagos Island as well as Ojuwoye Market, Mushin on 25 April 2022. The activities included detailing on how to prevent Malaria and role of Mosquito Repellent creams and “Odomos” in Preventing/reducing it by reducing the incidence of Mosquito Bites. In addition, Symptoms and Treatments were also detailed to the consumer, customers of the Market Area. A large quantity of Odomos Creams was sampled for free as part of the STOP Malaria Campaign.

Mr. Venkat Reddy, Head of Dabur West Africa, Mahbub Baset, Head of Marketing, Dabur Sub Sahara Africa, Mr. Surya Srivastava, Business Development Manager, Dabur West Africa and Lagos Zonal Sales Manager of National Distributor FMCL also attended the Program.

It is to be mentioned that Odomos Hospital OPD Anti Malaria Education Campaign to be resumed from May – June 2022 period in Lagos Hospital and PHCs.

