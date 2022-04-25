.

By Jimoh Babatunde

African Development Bank Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, concluded a three-day official visit to Washington DC weekend.

Alongside the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the visit included several bilateral engagements with stakeholders on African development.

Adesina garnered broad strong support for a robust 16th replenishment of the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessionary lending arm that supports Africa’s low-income economies. Replenishment efforts continue through October when partners are expected to make their pledges.

One of such engagements was the meeting with the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his verified tweeter handle @ akin_adesina wrote “ I had a great meeting with Melinda French Gates in Washington DC. A great friend & supporter. Thank you for strong support for the African Emergency Food Production Plan.”

Vanguard gathered that French Gates said it is important for Africa to feed itself and focus on nutrition.

French Gates also expressed strong support for the bold African emergency food production plan developed by the African Development Bank and she called for a strong replenishment of the African Development Fund.

“I will be your strong advocate for G7 countries to do more for the African Development Fund and to put in more resources for Africa”, she said.