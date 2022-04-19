.

The Super Eagles will know their 2023 AFCON qualifying group foes when the Confederation of African Football, CAF, organises the draw in Johannesburg today.

The Super Eagles will be placed in pot one of today’s draw for the next Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition.

It has been decided by CAF that the placement of the 48 countries into four pots of 12 will be determined by the latest FIFA rankings and not by a ranking of past Cup of Nations performance.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, the Super Eagles are ranked third in Africa, and so make one of the teams in Pot One and will be heading one of the 12 qualifying groups for the competition that will determine the finalists for Ivory Coast 2023.

Today’s draw, which will be held at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg will see teams from Pot Four drawn first. The first country drawn-out goes into Group A, the second in Group B, the third into Group C and so on.

The same procedure will then be repeated with Pots Three, Two and One before the draw is complete.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the final, except the group where hosts Ivory Coast will be competing. They have an automatic place in the tournament line-up but compete in the qualifiers nevertheless and in their group only one other team will qualify for the finals, to be held in June next year.

Vanguard News Nigeria