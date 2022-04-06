One of the major sponsors of the local government autonomy bill in the 8th senate, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, has called on the various State Assemblies across the country to give their support to the bill which is now in their domain for consideration and ratification.

Senator Akanbi, the Okanlomo of Ibadan land while speaking to journalists yesterday in Ibadan, commended the 9th Senate, for taking the bull by the horn and ensuring that approval is given to the law for the financial autonomy of the local governments in the country.

“This is a giant stride in the right direction for the country,” said Akanbi as he continued, “because, the bill is one that is of great importance for the advancement of the local governments, since it is the closest government to the people in the grassroots.

Recalling his time in the 8th senate, Senator Adesoji Akanbi said that:

“I saw this particular bill as a priority while I was at the senate. And I was one of those who pushed for it to see the light of day, that is why I am proud and feel relieved that the 9th senate has affected its approval. It is now left in the hands of the state assemblies to quickly see to any amendment necessary and ensure that the law is upheld in the land. In order that it could cushion the effect of the hardship that is presently in the country.”

Akanbi went further to highlight some of the benefits of the financial autonomy of the local governments in the country.

“The bill will repeal the state joint local government account and provide for a special account where all allocations due to the local governments councils, from the federation account and state government shall be paid. With this bill, each local government council will be able to create and maintain its own special account to be called Local Government Allocation Account into which all the allocations will be paid. The bill also will enable the local governments to generate their own revenue as approved by the state assembly and also allow local governments to conduct their own elections.

“With control over its own funds, the local governments will then be able to wholesomely create jobs for the citizens in each of the local governments. More jobs means more access to food. Local governments will be able to plan and build infrastructures. The local government will have direct access to their finances with which to use to implement policies and decisions that will promote grassroots development, he added.”