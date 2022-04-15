The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has sent a message of hope to people in Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ogun State as Christians all over the world mark the 2022 Easter celebrations.

The Ogun Central Senatorial District aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said despite the economic hardship and security challenges in the country, he was bringing a message of hope and recovery to the people.

While emphasising his belief for a better Nigeria, Aderinokun called for unity among the people irrespective of religious, ethnic and political leanings.

“This is another time of reflection for Christians but I bring this message of hope, of recovery and of rebirth to everyone. I believe in a better Nigeria and one of the lessons the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ signifies is that we can rise from any challenges we are currently facing as a country.

“We need to be united and strong as we walk this road together, as we struggle to turn around the fortunes of our great country, Nigeria for better. I wish everyone a safe and happy celebrations. God bless us all”, Aderinokun prayed.