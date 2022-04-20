Initiator of the camp, Areola Ajayi(m(m) speaks during the press conference in Lagos on Monday.

By Jacob Ajom

The initiator of the annual Adeola Ajayi Basketball Camp, has said that apart from the kids being taught the basics of basketball, they will also be exposed entrepreneurship and other skills that could help them withstand the vagaries of life in future. The camp ends on Saturday 23rd April.

Speaking at a pre-event news conference in Lagos yesterday, US-based former basketball player, Adeola Ajayi said the innovation was informed by his personal experience. “When I was growing up, I hardly wore snickers nor had good wears to train with. I struggled to play the game and had the opportunity of learning painting as an artist. Today I can no longer play the game but I am making so much money from my paintings because I stopped playing so early due to injury.

“That is why we are attaching so much emphasis on skill acquisition, apart from learning how to play the game. There is life after basketball,” he stressed.

Ajayi said he was focusing on the kids because, “like they say, they are leaders of tomorrow, which means they are the future of Nigerian basketball.”

The camp begins in Otta, Ogun state today with the arrival of coaches and players. The day’s activities will be climaxed with a visit to Ijamido Orphanage.

According to Ajayi, the kids will be drilled on the various aspects of basketball by coaches Emmanuel Okolo, Chris Okoh and former D’Tigress coach Shola Showuola. Coach Peter Akindele is the host coach.

Akindele informed that 16 academies from Lagos and Ogun states and another batch of players from Ekiti make up those attending the programme and that makes it more exciting. There will also be a 30 minute veterans game.

He added that there will be so many giveaways for the participants.