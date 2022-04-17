Late Timothy Adegoke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana has taken over the prosecution of the death of Timothy Adegoke, an MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University, who was allegedly killed in November 2021 at Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile Ife, Osun state, belonging to Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin.

Adedoyin and six of his hotel workers including Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adesola Adedeji were standing trial before an Osun state High Court for the deceased’s murder trial.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard on Sunday, the Osun state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwafemi Akande stated that the Chamber of Femi Falana, SAN, had applied for fiat to take over the prosecution.

It added that the family of the deceased also wrote to the office of the Attorney General to allow the learned silk take over the prosecution which was eventually granted.

The statement reads, “The alleged case of murder was first investigated by Osun State Police Command but was later taken over by the IGP Office in Abuja.

“After the investigation the Police filed criminal charge against the suspects in Abuja.

“The case was later moved to Osogbo by the Nigeria Police.

“While the Police Prosecutors were prosecuting the case, the deceased family’s Counsel, Falana and Falana & Co, watched brief for the victim and witnessed the proceedings.

“On 1st April 2022, Femi Falana, SAN, applied to the Office of the Hon. Attorney General for fiat to take over the prosecution of the case.

“Thereafter, the deceased’s family wrote a letter to the Attorney General requesting for the Chambers of Femi FALANA SAN to be allowed to prosecute the matter.

“The learned silk letter and that of the family were immediately processed and the fiat requested for has since been granted.

“The Office of Chief Femi FALANA SAN had already collected the letter conveying the fiat of the Attorney General to the learned silk.

“The position as at today, in law, is that the office of Chief Femi FALANA SAN is in full charge of the prosecution of the case”.