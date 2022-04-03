For budding actress and movie producer, Adebukola Salawu, stepping into the big league of movie makers in Nigeria has always been a dream she nurtured. While she continues to expand her acting frontiers and getting movie roles regularly, Salawu who is not a new face in the Yoruba-speaking movie industry, has set her sights on the bigger picture that would further transform her dreams and pitch her with top Nollywood movie makers.

With more than six movies to her credit, Adebukola recently hit locations with some of her colleagues to shoot her new flick, entitled “Omo Iya Loje.”

With top names like Wale Akorede (Okunnu) RasaqOlayiwola (Ojopagogo) Peter Ijagbemi, Iya Gbonkan, Sisi Quadri among others storming Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to bring the new project to life, it was only a matter of time before Adebukola’s new dream hits the waves.

After spending days at the Oje market for the shoot directed by Wale Rasaq, the job was done and Adebukola said it was time for movie lovers to see what she has spent time and resources on.

Weeks back, the movie was released on Youtube and has recorded about 200,000 views with the producer saying “I am truly grateful for this job and the response it is bringing. I love to focus on my job and work with people whose ideas and vision for movie making sit down well with me,” she added.