Prince Adewole Adebayo, SDP presidential aspirant, at the weekend, purchased his expression of interest and presidential nomination forms at the party secretariat for N33milliin.

Adebayo, an international lawyer and businessman, after purchasing the forms, told journalists that he was in the presidential race to eradicate poverty.

He said Nigeria has all it takes to ensure farewell to poverty and insecurity once and for all, adding that justice in every sphere of our national affairs must be enthroned.

“We must implement Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution to make Government serve the people in the interest of the people”, the presidential hopeful stated

“Today I took the leap of faith to invest in our future by obtaining the expression of Interest and presidential nomination forms of the only credible alternative.

“History shall record this as the moment the fortunes of Nigeria and Nigerians turned around”. Adebayo, who campaigns using the slogan HopeAgain2023, thus joins ranks of leading aspirants to have purchased their presidential forms.