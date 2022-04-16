Deborah Oyebolu, managing director (MD) of DMO Travels and DMO Media Concept is a woman of many parts – a travel consultant, fast-rising actress and everything a woman of substance stands for.

The wife of Dr. Segun Oyebolu of Feed The Elderly Foundation (FTEF) fame is stepping up her creativity game with a blockbuster movie that is set to raise the bar of movie production in Nollywood.

The multi-million naira movie, titled Ceeci is produced by DMO Media Concept. The movie seeks to raise awareness on the plight of children raised in a teacher-parent homes.

Basically, the flick is based on the real life story of Deborah Oyebolu, a movie producer who grew up in a stern but loving company of teacher-parents who both didn’t spare the rod and raised a champion in Deborah Oyebolu.

The film highlights the disadvantages of undue parental pressures and hasty condemnation that often affects the confidence and career path of children not showing early signs of academic brilliance.

The interesting movie, Ceeci which featured some of Nollywood’s finest like Adunni Ade, Bukky Ogunnote, Yemi Solade and many other industry giants is a breath of fresh air in terms of storyline, innovation and professionalism. The movie boast the finest class of actors in Nollywood spiced up with the usage of best of film equipments to add icing on the beautiful story.

Better known for her bright personality, Deborah Oyebolu is making her debut in the movie industry with Ceeci, her first production and if the excitement around the project is anything to consider, then, she might be walking her way to stardom.

Billed for premiere across the major cinema centres in the coming days, Ceeci was filmed in a ghetto-like setting and was directed by the trio of Sesan Alabi, Bororo, and Bukola Salami.