The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), an umbrella union that regulates and represents the affairs of film actors in Nigeria and abroad, has set out to fight issues of bisexual harassment, rape and molestation in Nollywood, calling on any actor who has been sexually abused, to come out and speak, promising to investigate any case brought to them.

In an Instagram post, the national president of the guild, Emeka Rollas, who spoke for the guild, gave out email addresses that can be reached by anyone who wants to make a complaint.

“The issue of sex for roles, molestations and rape by both gays and bisexuals has become alarming in Nollywood. Following an outburst on Twitter a few weeks ago, bothering on accusations and counteraccusations against some male producers whose sexuality are questionable had prompted the Guild to begin investigation.

“To get to the root of this, we are calling on all sexually abused or molested persons to send in reports to this emails: [email protected] and [email protected] or” Emeka posted.

The post didn’t give a clue to who the guild was referring to, but it will be recalled that last week, Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, was called out for alleged sex for roles schemes and romantic affairs with curvy Nollywood actress, Omoborty.

