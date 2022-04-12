The Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Tuesday, commended former president Goodluck Jonathan for promptly visiting the hospital were his security aides are receiving treatment after the motor accident that killed two of his security aides.

In statement, the Niger Delta activist called on the Federal Government to investigate the accident without further delay.

Evah said: “Goodluck Jonathan’s involvement in the fatal accident gives everyone sleepless nights and we are also sad that lives were lost. Again, we are not surprised that immediately the former president was checked and declared medically fit by doctors, he rushed down to the hospital were his aides are receiving treatment to see things by himself. He remains a leader who puts the interest of others above his interest. That is the kind of leadership by example that is required to save Nigeria today.”

The former publicity secretary of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, further urged the former Nigerian leader to be cautious of his personal safety especially as the 20223 elections approaches.

He said: “We are begging the former president to limit his movements and restrict his movements to certain areas for security reasons. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured security aides and also pray to God to comfort the families of the dead aides of the former president who lost their lives during the unfortunate accident.”

The ijaw leader also commended men of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agents for carrying out effective rescue operations when the accident occurred that led to limited loss of lives.