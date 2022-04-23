.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has inspired and directed both public and private schools across the state to resume on Monday, April 25, 2022, in line with the harmonized academic calendar for the 2021/2022 session.

This laid to rest the controversy trailing the school resumption date across Lagos State.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, under the state Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who announced this, explained that the academic calendar for the session had been fixed and it would be necessary for all parties to adhere strictly to it, in other to avoid disruption in the calendar.

According to Seriki-Ayeni in a statement, all proprietors and administrators, who are saddled with the responsibility of coordinating students’ affairs, must ensure that they resume on the stipulated date.

It maintained that the concerns expressed by principals and school owners on public holidays, including workers day, Eid-El-Fltr and Eid-El-Kabir, have been put into consideration and embedded in the calendar as well.

Seriki-Ayeni further warned school owners and principals as well as teachers against disregarding planned resumption dates approved by stakeholders in the state.

“The second term holiday which started on Friday, April 8, 2022, ends on Friday, April 22, 2022, as stated in the 2021 / 2022 academic calendar, while the third term begins on April 25, 2022,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the office of education quality assurance boss mandated teachers and proprietors to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, aimed at ensuring safety within the learning environment.

Seriki-Ayeni further warned students against involving in social vices as they prepare for their resumption and urged parents should monitor the activities of their wards at home.

According to the statement: “As schools resume, proprietors and school administrators must ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy.

“Schools are to also ensure full compliance with all safety protocols on their premises towards a safe learning environment as the state government is committed to the delivery of quality education.”

Vanguard News Nigeria