*To investigate cause of fire

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE federal government has tasked market and shop owners to be fire conscious by installing fire fighting equipment in shops.

Government said installation of fire fighting equipment by shop owners and market authorities had become imperative to protect lives and property.

The government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,

Bashir Nura Alkali,in a statement through the ministry’s Director of Press,Rhoda Iliya,quoted the minister,Sadiya Umar Farouq,of expressing concerns over the incessant fire incidents across the country.

She hinted that the latest fire in Abuja market would be investigated.

Farouq advised that fire fighting equipment should be installed in shops and at strategic areas in the markets.

She also cautioned against cooking and improper handling of electrical appliances in markets to prevent fire disaster.

Farouq sympathised with the shop owners of the popular Karimo market in the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory over the fire incident that razed the market.

Recall that the inferno which happened in the early hours of Thursday ,affected many shops and destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

“The minister is worried by the frequent fire disaster in markets across the country and called on shop owners and market authorities to be fire-conscious to protect lives and property.

It said,”Farouq commended the combined efforts of the firefighters from government agencies, companies and individuals that brought the fire under control.

