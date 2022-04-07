By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, has debunked speculations that Principals of its junior secondary schools have been asked to contribute N20,000 each, as part of efforts to raise the N50 million ransom demanded by terrorists who recently kidnapped the Chairman, FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB), Dr. Sule Alhassan.

Director, Administration and Finance at the FCT Education Secretariat, Mr. Abdulrazak Leramoh disclosed this Thursday in Abuja while responding to questions.

He said, currently, family members of the abducted UBEB boss have been negotiating with his abductors to release the official.

The Director added that “we are aware of one of our officers, who unfortunately was involved in the attack and is currently in the custody of the attackers”.

He further explained that the FCT Education Secretariat, FCT UBEB and the FCT Administration are not involved in any way, stating that, it is purely the affairs of the family members and friends.

According to him, “the attention of the FCT Education Secretariat has been drawn to an unconfirmed story making the rounds on a website with the headline, Train Attack: Abuja School Principals levied N20,000 to raise N50m ransom for kidnapped Education Board Boss”.

“This untrue story by the writer could not clearly confirm the purported circular which aimed to further cause pain to the family who was already devastated since the unfortunate incident and as well malign the positive image of the Education Secretariat.

“The story as reported by the writer is untrue as the family is the link contact to the kidnappers and they are in a better position to give further information on the matter. The Secretariat, therefore, frowns at such unfounded report to tarnish the positive image of not only the office of the kidnapped Director but the entire Education Secretariat of the FCT Administration”, he explained.

He called on residents of the FCT and other well-meaning individuals to totally disregard such unfounded stories “even as we request everyone to join the family in prayers in this ‘Holy Month’ of Ramadan for his safe release”.

An online portal had reported that the management of the FCT UBEB had sent out a circular to all junior secondary school principals requesting them to each contribute N20,000 to raise the ransom.

The FCT UBEB Chairman, Sule Alhassan was said to be among passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train that was recently bombed by terrorists, during which over 100 travelers were reported to have been kidnapped.

