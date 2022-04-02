By Bashir Bello, Kano

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala-Kano has declared free medical care services for victims of Abuja – Kaduna train attack.

Recall that the last Monday night attack by terrorists on the train had left eight persons confirmed dead, others sustaining injuries while others were kidnapped and missing.

The hospital in a circular signed by the Director Admin, N. Harazimi said the decision to offer free treatment to the victims followed directive by the Federal Ministry of Health to that effect.

The circular which was copied to all consultants, heads of department and other staff directed them to render free treatment to the victims upon presentation.

“Accordingly, in the event of presenting such victim(s) to the hospital, it is hereby directed that they should be rendered free treatment.

“All heads of clinical units particularly accident and emergency and other service units should ensure strict compliance,” the circular reads.