Serious attention appears to be shifting from Lagos to Abuja in the world of entertainment as the nation’s capital has in recent times proven to be a hard nut to crack by introducing new innovations that excite fun seekers.

One such giant strides being undertaken by Abuja is the recently concluded silent disco party season one powered by popular indigenous original drink brand Odogwu Bitters.

It was not in short supply of high network individuals from the world of entertainment, business and showbiz industry.

At the talk-of-the-town silent disco party which took place recently at Bubbles Cubana pool side arena of Grand Cubana Hotel, situated at no. 6 Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi Abuja, guests who were also locked up in their digital headphones, which enables them switch to any beat of choice could not hold their satisfaction.

A guest, Simon Eke who spoke to our correspondent said even though this was the very first in his entire party life, the silent disco is an intriguing experience he would want to have over and over again.

He thanked the organiser, Mr. Efe Ejere for professionally ensuring that no guest left the hall unsatisfied.

At the free entrance show, top Abuja DJs including DJ Nani, DJ Legend and lots more provided an exquisite experience of fun which will for a long time remain in the memories of the guests.

Nigeria’s number one brand, Action Energy provided support for the successful hosting of this event as season two is set to hold by month end.