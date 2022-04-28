The general overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja , prophet Samuel ( popularly known as prophet I O Samuel ) has bared his mind on the last railway attack and kidnap in Kaduna state.

IN his words, he said, it appears some of our leaders are so insensitive to the plights of this nation, it is a shame that in spite of the recent attack in the transportation sector ( railway) which led to loss of lives and many are still with the kidnappers, the minister of transportation appears unperturbed instead he is pursuing his political ambition.

Shame On You For Coming Out To Run For Presidency Mocking God And The Poor In The Custody Of Kidnappers, under your Watch.

The Poor Men and women Are There Hungry under The Rain Hot Sun No Communication with their families and loved ones. They are in pains.

it is so sad You are Heartless And Selfish. if there is a heart of man in H M Rotimi AMECHI He Will Look For How This Men and women will gain their freedom and be released.

My Heart Bleeds,.Look At The Entire Nation Bleeding And You Expect people To Clap For You Leaders?

All Gospel Ministers Doing So Will Pay For It Soon;Listen Rotimi AMECHI You Must Arise And Solve This Problem Now Before you go ahead with your Presidential Race.

God Is Not Happy When the poor cry. retrace your Steps Now, said the clergy.