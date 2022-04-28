By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than 18 members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Batch A Stream II in Ebonyi State will repeat the service year.

The Coordinator of the Scheme in Ebonyi State, Bamai Dawuda stated this during the passing-out parade of the Corps members at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium Abakaliki.

According to the State Coordinator, ten of the sanctioned corps members are female while eight are male

She said that another 25 Corps members will serve extension of service ranging from one to our months.

Their offences, she said, ranges from abscondment from service to unauthorized journeys and other miscellaneous offences.

Mrs Bamai charged the passing-out Corps members to keep the flag of NYSC flying in their characters and comportment.

She said: “Some of the Corps members did not live up to expectation and will be punished in accordance with the NYSC byee laws”

“To that effect, eighteen, eight male and Ten female will repeat the whole service year while twenty five, thirteen male and twelve female will serve extension of service ranging from one to four months on half pay”.

“I strongly believe that this should serve as a deterrent to the 2021Bath B and C Corps members still on ground, who should learn a lesson from this”, she added.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, congratulated the Corps members and commended them for impacting positively on pupils, students and their host communities.

He charged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the cause of nation building.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Charles Akpuenika, the Governor urged them to participate in the 2023 electoral process.

“As much as I encourage you to participate actively, let the peace and unity of the nation, fair play as well as discipline, be your watch words and guiding principles”.

“As change agents, and ambassadors of the NYSC scheme, I charge you to be part of history by striving to build a nation that is peaceful, genuinely united and economically viable”, he said.