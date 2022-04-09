Nigerian social commentator, business strategist and multitalented social influencer, Abraham Great has released a new song called “You are Supernatural.”

Abraham, alongside with his wife Queen produced the new song as part of showcasing God’s mercies and favours in their lives. The couple is divinely blessed with the gift of worship and songwriting. Abraham and Queen claim to have written hundreds of songs, so they keep releasing new songs every month.

In a chat with Great on the release of their new song, he said “We have decided to empty together everything God has deposited inside us. We do that in songs, books, philanthropy and other projects that help raise a generation of glorious people.

“The song, ‘You are Supernatural’ was born from a heart of gratitude. When I think of God’s things in my life, my family, and in the organisations, we are privileged to lead, the only way we can describe it is with this song with these words – You are supernatural.

The song, written and arranged by Abraham Great who doubles as lead voice with Queen Great had others that put things together to make it a reality.

They include Agboola Shadare as producer with additional production by Whitekeyz on bass, Timothy Jackson on guitar and Sequnfunmiplays on drums.

It is working…