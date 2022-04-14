By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 Presidential election, Kola Abiolan, eldest son of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, has declared interest to contest for the 2023 presidential race under the platform of People’s Redemption Party, PRP.

Disclosing this at the PRP National Secretariat, Kola Abiola said “Today makes my formal inroad after 27 years back into politics”, just as he said that the only party that could give the youth such opportunity to make their number count was the PRP.

“I came back into politics through the PRP for some good reasons. “I have gone back to the history of Nigeria to look at the party that truly represents Nigeria. I have gone back and I have found out that the oldest living party is the PRP, it still holds those ideals of what Nigeria and democratic practice should be like.

“It is a party that started by the people and truly for the people. It is a party that has showed first, as its priority, internal democracy.

“I have come back to PRP to show Nigerians that not too long ago, we did things in the right way and the new entities that have come together nowadays forget that there was Nigeria that did things right.

“I am one that believes in an equal opportunity employer be it employment, be it business, equally in politics and I believe this party represents all of these.

“Everybody should have equal opportunity irrespective of age, religion and ethnicity and that is represented here.”

Abiola who raised concerns over the low participation of youths into politics, said “We have a youth population that has been caught out of the system, the political process.

“The first thing I want to do is to disrupt the political process, to disabuse the minds of the youth on godfatherism.

“The way to do this is to give the true owners of Nigeria, that is, the 18 to 36 years age group that make up over 75 per cent of the population an opportunity for their voice to be heard and their numbers to count.”

On his part, the Chairman of the party Mr Falalu Bello said “I formally welcome you into our fold. Your antecedents speak volumes”.