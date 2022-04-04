Number one aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for the Ogun Waterside, Ijebu East, and Ijebu North federal constituency ticket, Damilola Otubanjo, has described the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as an advocate for women protection and empowerment

Otubanjo said that the governor’s policies since assumption of office further indicated that he considered women as major stakeholders that must be catered for always and be made to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria particularly Ogun.

She noted that the governor further showed his disposition towards women’s development with the signing of the 35 percent affirmative action for Women and the launch of the Women empowerment project tagged” Oko’wo Dapo Scheme.

Otubanjo, a fashion mogul with different awards in the industry, stressed that the kick-off of the scheme with the disbursement of individual livelihood grants to 2,094 women beneficiaries across the state has made the Ogun governor an individual that often fulfills promises.

According to her, Oko’wo Dapo scheme will in a few months boost the state’s economy as more women would have through the initiative become self-employed.

“I must commend the governor for this initiative because it will help reduce the number of women living below the poverty line across the state, thereby, bringing down the population in the poverty circle.

As a self-employed woman, the House of Representative aspirant argued that such funds, in any state it is done, often expand the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) net which further has a significant impact on its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Aside from the empowerment, Otubanjo said: “Also the governor deserves an award from different local and international bodies including the United Nations (UN) for the 35 percent affirmative action which is a major aspect of its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 that encourages gender equality.

She, meanwhile, urged the beneficiaries of the women empowerment programme to continuously support the administration towards delivering more dividends of democracy across the state.