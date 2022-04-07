It was a carnival-like outing on Wednesday when leading All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun East Senatorial District aspirant, Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru (FNSE), visited the ward chairmen, principal officers, youth leaders, women leaders of local Government Excos and Wards Excos from Ikenne and Odogbolu Local Governments respectively, accompanied by Ijebu Ode APC, Party Chairman, Hon. Kunle Aromolate also known as (Baba Crown), Ijebu Ode LG Exco , Party leaders across ijebu Ode, members and supporters.

At the colourful event, Ashiru revealed some of the benefits he intends to bring to good people of Ogun East Senatorial district if given the party’s ticket and emerge winner which includes; welfare packages for the aged, provision for girls, upholding child rights, infrastructural development, youth empowerment, support for Micro, Small & Medium Sizes Enterprises (MSMEs) amongst others. In a unanimous voice, they agreed to give the needed support to Ashiru and admonished him to keep to his promises.

In a related development, APC South West Zonal Woman Leader, Hon . Yetunde Adesanya, was elated when Ashiru paid her a courtesy visit at her Odogbolu residence, to intimate her of his intention to contest in the forthcoming election.

Adesanya expressed her delight at Ashiru’s bold step to represent the zone and also thanked him for finding it worthy to inform her officially.

She said: “I am happy to welcome you, his Excellency must know that I welcome you. In all the people that have come out from Ogun East, you are the first person that would pay a courtesy visit. For that, God will honour and grant you your heart desires.”

Adesanya affirmed that over the years, she has not heard any bad reports about Ashiru, adding that he’s a very humble, hardworking young man with a good heart:” Our incoming senator, we shall support you, I will try my best to ensure your victory. My prayer for you is that God will continue to bless you and favour shall find you. As we shall be celebrating our Governor’s second term victory, we shall celebrate with you also. “

She equally used the gathering to thank the Ogun State helmsman, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR and other prominent good people God used for her, to emerge as the APC South West Zonal Woman Leader at the just concluded APC national convention, saying God made it possible.

In his response, Ashiru thanked Adesanya for being a motivating factor in his life. “Even before I declared my intention to contest, you have consistently been projecting my image in good light.”

In same vein, Ashiru paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman, Odogbolu Local Government, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib.