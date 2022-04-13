.

…Insists Bishop Sunday Onuoha Should heed calls to run for the Abia governorship seat

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A group of Abia sons and daughters in the United Kingdom has said that money politics and godfatherism will fail in the state during next year’s general elections.

They spoke on the aegis of the Abia Revival Movement (ARM) in the UK, saying that there would be a change in the State’s political status quo in 2023.

In a statement titled, ‘2023 Elections and the restoration of Abia State’ and jointly signed by the Coordinator, Emmanuel Ekeoma, and the Secretary, Godwin Udensi, the group said, “We observe with dismay the deplorable state of infrastructure in Abia state, the high unemployment and diminished business opportunities, poor educational and health facilities and general breakdown of law and order due to incompetent governance.

“We observe that in the last 24 years, Abia hast suffered from abject incompetence in leadership at the highest level, Godfatherism and an evil cabal that has held the state to ransom and thereby hampering economic and social development and gross mismanagement of human and material resources of the state.

“We, therefore, call for a total change in leadership. A leadership that is independent, focused, visionary, transparent and people-oriented, with a sound economic plan that can lift the state out of the doldrums and into economic prosperity, including the regeneration of the Aba metropolis into a world-class city with world-class infrastructure to support production, creativity, skills, apprenticeship and the commercial hub centre of Ala Igbo.”

In view of this, the group called for the emergence of honourable Bishop Sunday Onuoha as the central candidate for Governor of Abia State in the coming 2023 election.

“It is our hope that Bishop Onuoha will answer this noble call to restore the hopes and aspirations of all indigenes of Abia regardless. of where they come from in the state..

“Bishop Onuoha’s wealth of experience in Global Peace Initiatives, Diaspora connection, international engagement in technology, innovation, and agriculture as well as his deep commitment to social re-engineering, education, lifting poor and disabled people out of poverty and many more, puts his head and shoulders above any other aspirants,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria