Anyaso

An astute politician and top governorship aspirant in the coming 2023 election in Abia state, Dr. Chima Anyaso, today was cleared to contest the People’s Democratic Party’s governorship primaries in Abia State ahead of the general election. This followed a series of political activities leading from his recent declaration of intention to vie for the number one seat in the state

Celebrated for his entrepreneurial drive, enthusiasm, and sheer passion, Anyaso ranks top on the list of young Nigerians who are determined to change the face of governance in Nigeria through purposeful leadership anchored on people-centered development priorities.

Speaking after the screening, a major support team of Anyaso’s governorship ambition under the aegis of OFUJI FRONTLINERS had extended appreciation to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for clearing the Igbere born businessman and philanthropist who is described as the most worthy to fly the gubernatorial flag of the PDP in Abia come 2023.

The group members who joined Anyaso at the party’s southeast zonal secretariat in Enugu appealed to the party delegates in the State to do the needful and harken to the biddings of Abia youths who desire a visionary, passionate, and results-oriented young leader such as Dr. Anyaso who has the clout, name recognition, leadership qualities, charisma, right image and wherewithal to emerge as the next Governor of Abia State.

The group noted that Abia needs a new face that is emblematic and symbolic of the new vision of prosperity and that Anyaso represents the true face of Abia that everyone desires.

They said that as the party did not find Dr. Chima Anyaso wanting but cleared and shortlisted him as one of the contestants in the 2023 gubernatorial primary elections in Abia State, the youths, women, and Abians, in general, depend hugely on the PDP delegates to give the State the best gift by voting for Dr. Desmond Chima Anyaso.

Reacting to the outcome of the screening, Chima Anyaso thanked the screening committee for their diligence and transparency. He noted that he will commence engagement with all stakeholders and groups across the state to achieve victory at the forthcoming party primaries. Anyaso noted that it was time to build a new Abia and he is prepared for the journey ahead