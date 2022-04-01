...Gives reason he wants to succeed Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has declared for the 2023 governorship race.

The former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, who made the declaration Friday in Umuahia, said he had full understanding of the challenges of the state having been around Government for some time, and was better prepared to tackle them.

Oko Chukwu promised to improve on the gains already recorded by his boss as well as the previous administrations, and to learn from their mistakes.

He said that under his watch, Abia would enjoy rapid infrastructural transformation, and economic growth.

The Deputy Governor who is a Chartered Accountant by profession said accountability would be the hallmark of his administration.

He also promised to pay special attention to Aba because of its economic importance to the state and South East zone.

Speaking at the glamourous event, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Eme Okoro, the Deputy Governor was in a better position to fix the state if given the opportunity.

He insisted that it was the turn of Abia North to produce Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023, and asked other zones to respect the Abia Charter of Equity.