By Juliet Umeh

To reverse the issue of brain drain to brain gain in Nigeria, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Dr. Akin Abayomi, has called for more standard private facilities like Evercare Hospital in Nigeria.

The Commissioner made the appeal in Lagos on an occasion to mark one year anniversary of the facility.

While congratulating the management and staff of the hospital, Abayomi said: “Every Nigerian abroad wants to come home and with a place like Evercare that is creating opportunities for specialists, doctors, nurses, paramedics, they will finally come home and practice the skills they have spent so many years gaining abroad. So, we will now be talking about brain gain instead of brain drain.

“A place like Evercare and also the facilities that the Lagos State government is developing in terms of specialist centers are going to give that attraction where Nigerians that live in the diaspora will want to come back home to work.

“I have seen your statistics, I have my feedback from all the people I have referred to you overtly and covertly. It has been amazing. It just shows that we need more of this facility and we need them fast,” Abayomi said.

The Commissioner noted that Lagos has about 400 public health facilities and about 4000 public facilities.

He said: “There’s almost a ratio of 1:10. That’s an important ratio to consider and as a government, it’s not possible for the government to be responsible for everyone’s healthcare in Lagos State but it is our responsibility to make sure that everybody gets standard care. “And so, the government’s responsibility is always to set a regulatory framework, set a standard, policies and to enable the private sector to fill that huge gap that we as government cannot fill.”

Speaking, the CEO of the facility, Mr Rajeev Bhandari, said the hospital has recorded several operational and clinical milestones in the last one year.

Bhandari said: “We have done over 690 surgeries, over 200 babies, advanced laparoscopic Paediatric surgery – Thoracoscopic repair in 3 day old infants.

“First spine surgery was done here in November 202, first open heart durgery was done in November 2021 and first permanent pacemaker insertion in February 2022 among others.

“We just need to continue putting our best to serve the people of Nigeria and shorten that gap of health care that is here.”

He added: “We look forward to working with other Nigerians in the diaspora, we want to create opportunities to get them back to the country.

“We want to create those opportunities where they can learn, work and stay in their own country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria