By Damilola Ogunsakin

Popular actor and lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has stated that a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction will stop other tribes and ethnic zones’ agitations.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard entertainment journalist, Benjamin Njoku, he said the easiest way for Nigeria to recover in 2023 is to zone the presidency to South-East.



“Other parts of Africa are getting it right in politics, but Nigeria is not. So I don’t want to align myself with the thoughts of those whose idea of politics is to embezzle money and not serve people,” KOK, as he’s fondly called, lamented.



“There is so much going on in the political atmosphere that is not worthy to be called a politician in Nigeria.



“Other Zones have had the Presidency, why not the South-East? Are they not part of Nigeria?



“This is the only thing that can guarantee the much-needed peace in Nigeria and I can tell you on this note, the agitation for Biafra and everything will stop immediately an Igbo man becomes President.



“These political leaders know it, why they don’t want to do it? We do not know and these are people who do not wish Nigerians well.



“A President of Igbo extraction will even stop other tribes and ethnic zones from agitations. People will now say to themselves, if the South-East has been settled with the presidency, that means we can also hope that it will get to us’.



“The number of states in the South-East is just five and of these five, the number of local governments is just 89. Kano State alone has 44 local governments.

“So the South-East is not just a zone that has been abused, it is a zone that has been trampled upon. It is a zone that is not considered maybe good enough to produce a President. But I tell you it is the easiest way for Nigeria to recover in 2023.



“Let nobody tell me that power is not freely given. We are talking about the unity of Nigeria. Nigeria has never been this divided.



“We are talking about progress. We are talking about the development of Nigeria. Let justice be done, let the South-East be given the opportunity.



“I had expected that the same way our South-West brothers joined the North in 2015 to produce President Muhammadu Buhari, in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, the South-West would have aligned with the South-East and say ‘Please, our brothers let’s give the South-East an opportunity to produce the President.



“That way God will know that this nation that he gave everything is ready to survive.”