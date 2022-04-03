By Oluremi Kosoko

For so long as we persist in recycling hidebound patrician politicians and their residuary legatees, we have absolutely no right to expect a different outcome. Yet, like lamb to the slaughter, we prepare to feed from the same trough, willing participants in our own dispossession.

As we bear down on consequential choices preparatory to 2023, the party-political process offers limited guidance for those seeking to make an informed choice. Instead of political parties that provide guidance on policy frameworks, what we have are primordial backwoods that block out any semblance of light.

We need to break away from the gaggle of unspeakables who have laid siege to our political process, crippling it ab initio. We cannot hope to forge ahead with rentier politicians who are unable to see public service as a higher calling and are instead mired in greed, for power and possessions.

Since our return to civilian politics in 1999, we have failed to equip ourselves with the kind of leadership necessary to galvanise and renew us. Our lot has been a succession of ill-fitting choices that speak to the past we must escape rather than the future we seek to embrace.

There will be no shortage of bombast as we are showered with promises of an end to our travails. It is only because our politicians know that they are rarely fact-checked that they assail us with such unrestrained and outlandish claims. Our politics needs to become more deductive, both in what we demand of our politicians and how we hold them to account.

In the midst of this gathering of malevolents and misanthropes is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. At this present time, he is the closest thing the country has to a legacy politician. While he may be small of stature, he towers head and shoulders above those who have declared an intention to run for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In politics, timing is everything. It is not enough for a man to be manifestly able; he must also come along at the right time. Call it luck, call it destiny, call it fate; men come into their own as a result of a happy confluence of circumstance, a perfect storm. When juxtaposed with the posse gathering at the starting line, Yemi Osinbajo has impeccable timing.

His path and preparation for the Presidency has the air of something preordained about it (no religious pun intended). Not only in the path that he has trodden but in the nation’s descent into a darkness crying out for a luminous presence, the place in which Osinbajo finds himself makes him a man for out times.

We require at the head of government a person who can lead, rather than one merely enthralled by the pomp and pageantry of high office. Osinbajo’s preparation for leadership goes beyond the last seven years of exemplary patience, professionalism and loyalty while serving as vice president, going back to his two terms as Attorney General of Lagos State, from 1999 to 2007, and before.

During his service as Attorney General in the seventh largest economy in Africa, he led root and branch reform of the administration of justice in Lagos State. His earlier incarnation as a law professor ensured a deep appreciation of the comprehensive task before him. Long overdue reforms, in both the administration of justice and in the conditions of service of judges, were implemented, putting the state on the path to a legal system fit for purpose in the twenty-first century.

Had he not given a superlative account of himself while Attorney General, he would not have been put forward, and neither would he have been deemed worthy to be Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari. In every conceivable way, Yemi Osinbajo was deemed suitable to be a breath away from the Presidency.

Throughout the last seven years the vice president has provided a steady and stable backdrop to an administration that has often lived in tumult. Over and above this, he has projected the kind of mien that has too long been absent in the upper reaches of Nigerian government.

His comportment, his measured tone and his reasoned articulation of government policy has been a breath of fresh air in an eco-space that has at times lacked the kind of deductive thinking and decorum we have a right to expect from our presidency. Good policy and good government should not have to be measured by how rowdy and rambunctious its principals are.

Happily, the VP is not just about form, his performance has shown a grasp of the substance of governance that promises much for when he becomes president. From the outset, President Buhari delegated detail to the vice president, and he has proven comfortable with it.

Vice president Osinbajo has overseen the largest social investment programme in Africa, with over 12 million beneficiaries, and I shall return to interrogate the substance of his contributions and achievements to date. Suffice it for now to mention some of the areas where he has been the arrowhead of policy, less they go under the radar or be subsumed under that catch-all of government policy.

Aside his oversight of the social investment programme, the vice president has been at the sharp end of a series of ideas and policies calibrated to make government more functional and less intrusive. The Ease of Doing Business initiative has proven its worth, moving Nigeria 39 places up the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings since 2016.

As Acting President in 2018, presciently, he ordered the overhaul of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that repeatedly overreached its mandate and engaged in egregious acts of violence against the populace. That particular chicken came home to roost.

As Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), the VP championed the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), publicly rejecting RUGA and instead advocating for a plan aimed at transforming the livestock production system in Nigeria, including through ranching.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Yemi Osinbajo follows through on policy initiatives. During a period of particular restiveness in the Niger Delta, he fronted the Buhari administration’s approach, undertaking multiple missions to the region to restore peace through strategic engagements with stakeholders across the region. This brought about an end to a series of pipeline explosions, and restored oil productivity to its maximum level.

An instinctive defender of the rule of law, Osinbajo’s natural proclivities augur well for a person seeking to lead the largest democracy in Africa. This particular instinct was on full display when as Acting President he dismissed the former Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS) for a gross violation of the sanctity of the National Assembly and the Nigerian constitution.

While it is true that the role of a vice president is often seen through the less than complimentary lens of operating at the behest of his principal, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has bucked that trend. His principal, President Buhari, has not hesitated in leveraging his vice president’s strengths for more effective governance.

In a political milieu in which politician has become a dirty word, the vice president is the quintessential technocrat-politician, offering the real prospect of redemption for both the genre and the nation. In politics, priorities are everything and Professor Yemi Osinbajo – a legacy politician – has made it abundantly clear that his priorities are the renewal and rejuvenation of the Nigeria project.

*Kosoko lives in Lagos.