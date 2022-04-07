By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government says all Schools of Nursing and Midwifery in the state that lost accreditation previously have been granted full accreditation.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong stated this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Ememobong said the Commissioner for Health, Professor Augustine Umoh disclosed the development while presenting the status report of his Ministry to the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday.

He noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel while welcoming the six newly appointed cabinet members to the meeting, reminded them of the high expectations associated with their appointment.

Ememobong stressed: “The governor

expressed optimism that they will execute their duties diligently and birth excellent results. He charged all members to be at their best performance as time was of great importance, since the administration is nearing its exit period.

“All ministries presented the status report of projects ongoing within their jurisdiction. Road projects ready for commissioning were submitted by the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service.

“The state of the fire service was presented and Council charged the Ministry to urgently upgrade their facilities and send their personnel for further training. Additionally, council charged citizens to also install primary fire fighting equipment like fire extinguishers, fire balls etc. in their buildings.

” The Commissioner for Health, informed Council that all the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery which lost accreditation previously, have been granted full accreditation due to government’s investment in infrastructure upgrade and other investments in the schools.

“He stated that with the new development, the schools are ready to train the required medical manpower”

Ememobong stated further that the decisions of the Finance and General Purposes Committee were brought for deliberation and ratification at the Council meeting.

He added that Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals , presented

Environmental Guide for Infrastructure Development in the state, stressing, “The guide which seeks to prevent the execution of improperly terminated drains, which have been largely responsible for major erosions in the state.

“The prevention of future environmental disasters is the main focus of this guide. After exhaustive deliberation, EXCO adopted the guide and directed that necessary action be taken” He added.