Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO), Terminal Building and Taxi Way ongoing construction at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, will all be inaugurated this year, Governor Udom Emmanuel said, yesterday.

The governor, while inspecting the projects at the airport, expressed satisfaction with the level of work executed by the contractors.

The governor said: “Honestly, from what I have seen here, the contractors have exceeded my expectation, they are quite ahead of schedule. You can say it is at 84 per cent completion and the materials on ground can guarantee the expected delivery date.

“A lot of people don’t understand what we have put in here, these are technical details that can facilitate certain aspects of economic growth in the state.

“The MRO can take two 747 aircraft series, eight of our A-220 300 series and all the CRJs for now. All installations are near completion and you can imagine we are the newest bride for all the aircraft maintenance companies across the globe and we have received offers from aircraft maintenance companies. You can imagine the foreign exchange this will bring to the state.”

Emmanuel said the structural part of the project was near completion and the terminal would be the smartest in Africa, adding that Ibom Air would commence its regional flight at completion of the project.

He pointed out that the project which was a total approach to aviation development would attract other foreign airlines and assured that there would be ease of business transaction in the state.

He hinted that as part of government’s efforts in aviation development, 100 youths would be trained in aeronautical engineering and other specialized fields beginning with first badge of 40 youths which would be handled by experts from Airbus Company.

The governor who expressed satisfaction with the 3.6 km taxiway, appreciated the quality and standard of the project executed by GITTO Construzioni Generali Nigeria.

Project Director of Camosa Nigeria Limited handling the MRO project, who conducted the governor around the project, said that the project has been on for 13 months and was currently at 84 per cent completion.

Project Manager, VKS Construction Limited, Mr Ziya Sungur clarified that the major structural works had been completed and was left is furnishing with the required fittings for smart operations.

Similarly, Project Manager of Gitto, Chief Ghanem Rasbeih, said that the 1.5 out of 3.6Km of the new Taxi Way was 100 per cent completed, while the remaining was at 80 per cent completion.

