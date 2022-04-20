By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has called for partnership and useful information from members of the public to enable it apprehend employment racketeers in the state.

The Head of Service (HOS), Elder Effiong Essien who spoke yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, described the complaints of extortion from unsuspecting jobseekers by scammers as sad and worrisome.

Essien whoo stressed that government was determined to apprehend the employment scammers, assured that government would protect the privacy of people who would volunteer useful information on the syndicate.

He however denied state government involvement in secret employment, saying that recent employments had been based on the need of the service.

His words: “There are a whole lot of speculations and fake news about employment. There are also scammers all around the state in the name of employment. There is no doubt that some of them may even give fake employment letters to people.

” I have always said whenever someone says there is secret employment, by whatever means possible get a photocopy of such letter of employment and bring, and I will tell if it is a government employee or a fake letter of employment.

“If you hear of such things, mention the name of the person and possibly the department so we can verify. My office would gladly want to know who has employed someone into the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service without the Head of Service knowing about it.

“I am interested in the matter because the issue about secret employment is so much in the public domain. I don’t have any doubt about racketeering. Let us partner, let me know the members of that racket. The public service rule is there for any civil servant caught in serious misconduct.

“If such a person is found wanting, at the end of it, it is dismissal from service. I will not spare anything to take full measure of discipline on anybody that is involved in it. You can inbox me privately, and I can assure you of privacy to such information.

“I have gone on air to enlighten members of the public that people should not be involved in any secret employment because there is nothing like that. Let nobody collect money from any person in the name of employment. It is fake,”

The HOS also explained that the process of recruiting 1,000 teachers for primary schools would soon be sorted out while verification for payment of gratuities for retired primary school teachers for the 2019/2020 batch would soon be done.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his prompt responses to workers needs and assured civil servants on the speedy developement of the civil service estate in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono Local areas.