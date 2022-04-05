…$537 million projects to directly benefit Nigerians

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Claire Pierangelo has said that the United States is committed to strengthening the enduring U.S-Nigeria relationship, investing in the partnership for the benefit of the two nations.

She disclosed this at a historic groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo to officially mark the beginning of construction on a new, modern U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

Located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and will provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.

The $537 million new Consulate construction project will directly benefit the Nigerian people. Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff. These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.

Also Read:

#ENDSARS: US closes Consulate General Lagos

In her remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed appreciation to the Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government for their support.

“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honours the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” Ambassador Leonard said.

“Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future,” Consul General Claire Pierangelo said.

.

The new Consulate will provide a modern space for the largest consular operation in Africa, including improved public-facing interviews and waiting areas. When completed, it will be the largest U.S. Consulate in the world, demonstrating the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

The construction project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification, a globally recognized designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable.

Ennead Architects LLP of New York is the design architect, Pernix Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois, is the design/build contractor, and EYP, Inc. of Albany, New York, is the architect of record. The construction project will take approximately five years, with completion expected in 2027.

Vanguard News Nigeria