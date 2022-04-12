…Over 78 killed as bandits attack Kanam communities in Plateau

…Lalong orders security to go after terrorists

…24 hrs after installation, gunmen kill community leader in Kaduna village

…14 others killed in reprisal attack

…As gunmen assassinate APC chairman in Osun

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Shina Abubakar

No fewer than 94 persons have been killed in Plateau, Kaduna and Osun states by rampaging terrorists and assassins in the last 24 hours.

While 78 people were confirmed killed in some communities in the Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday by bandits, with scores sustaining injuries, 15 others were shot dead same day at Kakura in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, including a community leader, Isiaku Madaki, barely 24 hours after his installation.

This is even as gunmen, suspected to be assassins early yesterday, killed the chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Atakumosa-East Central Local Government of Osun State, Gbenga Ogbara.

In the attack in Plateau State, houses were also razed in such communities as Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa.

Given the figure of dead bodies discovered, a resident who gave his name simply as Ibrahim, said: “On Sunday, many motorcycles, each one carrying three bandits, stormed the communities. This incident happened when people were clearing their farms in preparation for raining season.

“Some people were going about their normal businesses when the bandits ran into the communities with heavy arms and started shooting sporadically.

“We are yet to know those behind such atrocities as well as how many people were killed because nobody can tell exactly the numbers of houses razed.

“36 persons were killed in Kukawa, 24 persons in Gyambau, eight persons in Kyaram, and 10 killed in Wanka, making it 78.

‘’The number of dead bodies in the bush is unknown and some persons are missing. Whether they were abducted or missing, we don’t know yet. Some injured persons are in the hospitals. As we speak, many people are displaced.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba, said the investigation was ongoing.

However, the Plateau Elders’ Forum in a statement by its spokesman, Nde Jonathan Ishaku, lamented that within a week of issuing a press release condemning terrorists’ attacks on Miango villages in Bassa Local Government Area and Rantis in Barkin Ladi LGA, bandits had again killed several persons, wounded many and abducted over 70 in Kanam LGA.

“This is again very sad and we strongly condemn it. This seeming escalation of violence in our communities further justifies the earlier call Plateau Elders’ Forum made on the Plateau State government, in conjunction with the security forces, to deal drastically with terrorists in the state. Meanwhile, we extend our condolences to the bereaved families and succour to the injured.”

Lalong orders security to go after terrorists in Plateau

Reacting to the killings, yesterday, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, ordered security forces to go after terrorists, saying he would make it difficult for terrorists and other criminals to operate in any part of the state.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, condemned the irresponsible act and vowed that those behind it will be made to pay a heavy price, as he would make it difficult for terrorists and other criminals to set their bases in any part of the state and use same to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

He said: “Plateau State will never be used as a haven for terrorists to set up camps and use same to wreak havoc on communities and innocent citizens in the state and elsewhere.

‘’The state security council has adopted far-reaching measures to strengthen all security measures and enhance the capacity of the security agencies to respond to all situations that cause a breach of the peace in any part of the state,’’ the governor said.

He sympathized with the communities affected and promised them justice, saying those behind the attacks would not be allowed to go without punishment.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and the Peace Building Agency to immediately visit the areas, assess the situation, and provide relief as well as trauma management.

Meanwhile, victims of the incident have been given a mass burial this afternoon.

A day after installation, gunmen kill community leader, 14 others in Kaduna village

In Kaduna, a community leader, Isiaku Madaki, was shot dead in the presence of his wife and children in his residence at Kakura in Chikun Local Government Area, just a day after he was installed. 14 others were also killed.

Although the police are yet to react, a local said the gunmen came to the village in the early hours of Sunday, as Gbagyi people were celebrating the installation of the community leader.

The resident said: “The deceased was on Saturday installed as the head of the community. Kakura, a community predominantly occupied by the Gbagi tribe but has other tribes with few Fulani settlers who have lived in the community for decades.

“We all gathered in his residence earlier on Saturday to rejoice with him over his appointment. However, we were shocked when in the early hours of Sunday, we began to hear gunshots.

“We were afraid, we could not come out of our houses. Later, we were told that the gunmen had killed him in the presence of his wife and family.

“We found his dead body on the ground. His wife told us the gunmen broke into their residence and shot him. They did not take anything, neither did they abduct any body.

“In the morning, the aggrieved natives allegedly attacked the Fulani settlement and 14 people were feared dead.”

According to a Fulani, Mallam Buhari, the natives surrounded their settlement early in the morning and asked them to leave the area since “they are now hypocrites.”

He said while they were leaving, they were attacked and some of them killed.

“On our way out of the village, we counted four corpses. Later on the bush path, there were dead bodies of 10 others,” Buhari said.

He said police were deployed to the community to ensure law and order, adding that many had left the community out of fear.

Unknown gunmen assassinate APC chairman in Osun

Meanwhile, gunmen, suspected to be assassins yesterday killed the chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Atakumosa-East Central local government of Osun State, Chief Gbenga Ogbara.

It was gathered that Ogbara was shot dead inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown at about midnight.

According to a source, Ogbara’s remains have been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident

Opalola said: “The APC Chairman was killed around 12am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. Investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”