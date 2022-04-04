As encomium from friends and well wishers pour in for the former Governor of Edo State and one time National Chairman of the ruling APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as he turned 70, Amb Efosa Efex Iyamu has described Oshiomhole as an enigma and a courageous fighter.

Iyamu, an ace entertainer and a former Chief Protocol to Oshiomhole when he held sway as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress.

He said of Oshiomhole, “Comrade Adams Aliyu Eric Awanegboye Oshiomole is an ENIGMA.

A fighter and a man of impeccable character, with a heart of gold.

“I have followed him right from his union days and admired his ways of works and actions, with speaking truth to power ALL THE TIME. A man who was and always referred to then, as the people’s President.

He recalled how he met Oshiomhole stating, ” I met comrade in a function in Benin between 2009-2010 and Of course, as a young man doing my business (in entertainment).

He loved my craft and from that time till now I have been loyal and at different times worked under his different administration as political appointee and he’s been a father figure all the way.

“I can’t recount all he is to me as a person and my family and even the world at large , but I can say for free that COMRADE is an exceptional and vibrant person who will go all out for what he believes.

“HAPPY 70th birthday my leader and Original Comrade. May God bless you with good health of mind and body and even with long life.