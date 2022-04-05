By Ikechukwu Odu



Over 3,000 protesters under the auspices of United Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Rescue Movement, on Friday, protested the 5th term bid of Dr. Pat Asadu, representing the people of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The protesters urged the lawmaker to emulate Senator Chuka Utazi, who sacrificed his ambition to contest senatorial seat in 2023 for the interest of peace and to pave way for the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The peaceful protest which started at Ugwuoye Primary School in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, through the Ogige Market at the heart of the university community culminated at Adada House, where the coordinators of the group, Festus Onogwu; Emmanuel Ugwuja; and the President General of Nsukka Youths General Assembly, NYGA, Roy Ekwueme, urged the people to reject the 5th term bid of Dr. Asadu, adding that it is an aberration for one person to monopolize a position that belongs to the whole people for too long.

Onogwu who addressed the protesters who wore branded polo with the inscription “Say no to 5th term in Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South House of the Representatives,” said “As a concerned citizen of Nsukka Local Government Area, my heart is bleeding. I want Pat Asadu to kill his interest to contest for the House of the Representatives seat in Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in 2023. He should look at Governor Ugwuanyi to emulate his peaceful nature and to maintain the security we are enjoying in Enugu State. You cannot tell me that you are supporting the governor and you are creating crises.”

He also said that the protest has become necessary in order to rescue the Constituency from Asadu.

President General of NYGA, Ekwueme also said “Nsukka Local Government Area has two state constituencies while Igbo-Eze South has one. When this House of Representatives seat got to Nsukka Local Government Area, Nsukka West, and East state Constituencies got a single term of four years each but when it got to Igbo-Eze South, Pat Asadu seized the position for 16 years and he has bought form for his 5th term bid. We say no to injustice,” said.

Ekwueme who decried poor representation of the lawmaker at the National Assembly, urged the people of the Constituency to vote in any of the aspirants for the House of Representatives seat in the Constituency apart from Asadu.

He also warned the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to ensure that Asadu does not scale through the hurdle during primary election, otherwise the people would be forced to float another political party to vote him out.

When contacted for comments, Asadu said he has the constitutional right to vie for political positions in his constituency.

He also said that he is sure of victory at both Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas, adding that he is working hard to get more delegates to win the primary election and cannot be distracted by the protest.