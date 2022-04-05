Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu

Suspected billionaire drug baron behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

He was nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday 13th April.

Here are some things you may not know about him:

Early life and marriage

Chief Mallinson Ukatu was born on May 8, 1964, in Onitsha, Anambra State. As at 2020, he is reported to be married with five children.

Education

He obtained a B.A Honours degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and an MBA from Crawford University, Ogun State.

Fellowship

Ukatu is a Fellow of the Rotary Club International, Fellow, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) a member of the Certified Institute of Cost Management of Nigeria (CICM), and a certified member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria.

Employment History

He is reported in 2020 to be the Managing Director of Nispon Porcelain Company Ltd, Nigeria’s first indigenous floor tiles and PVC manufacturing company, located in Ogun State and other parts of the country.

At the same time, he was reported to be the Executive Chairman and Founder of Mallinson & Partners Limited.

Ukatu was also reported to be the Director in Cowry Assets and Management; a Director at Master Energy Oil & Gas Limited; Director Urban Space Services, and Director, Alor Microfinance Bank Limited.

NDLEA allegations

NDLEA alleges Ukatu used his pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

He operates 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.

Vanguard News Nigeria