… Monarch Commends President Muhammadu Buhari

By Femi Bolaji

The ancient city of Wukari, in Wukari local government area of Taraba state was thrown into excitement weekend when the 40MW Kashimbilla hydro-power plant lighted the town.

Vanguard learnt that the project is yet to be commissioned and the town was power by the substation in Wukari.

The Project which started during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan has been completed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Reacting to the development, the Paramount ruler of the Jukun race and Aku-Uka of Wukari, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, Amatakhitswen, in a statement Sunday, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the electricity project.

He said the completion of the project has been the dream of Tarabans who have been longing for a reliable power source that will cater for their needs.

According to him “Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, who was then Minister for Power, contributed immensely to the realization of the project and is greatly commended for his passion for his home state.

“As Governor, his commitment to the project saw his several visits to the site and close monitoring of the work at its various stages.

“As a way of reciprocating the gesture of the government, I hereby appeal to all and sundry to safeguard electricity equipment/properties around them and to help in conserving energy by using only what they need.”

He also urged his subjects to comply with prompt payment of bills to help in the smooth operation of the provider.

The First class monarch also enjoined the government to extend electricity to the nooks and crannies of the state and other communities in need of power supply.