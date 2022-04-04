The love for cars has made the car enthusiast owner an idea to build CarGlobe.mx to help create a reliable means of communication in the automotive industry. Passion and dedication to providing meaningful, insightful information about cars have led CarGlobe.mx to every corner of the globe, including Japan, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Switzerland, France, Canada, the United States, South America, and Mexico, among others.

The owners genuine passion for cars continues to help CarGlobe.mx guide and influence people towards choosing the right vehicle. Not to mention, they also have access to the latest information about the industry.

In 2019 CarGlobe.mx was fortunate enough to put foot to the pedal and go full throttle in some of the most dynamic and aesthetically pleasing cars in the business. Here are the CarGlobe.mx top four picks from the last year that the brand has absolutely loved.

Mercedes-AMG GT 6T 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes is more than a brand; it’s a way of life. There’s nothing like rocking it up in one of these bad boys to announce the world exactly who you are and what you aspire to be. With the AMG GT 6T 4-Door Coupe, Mercedes have outdone themselves once again. Its sleek and savage lines will make you drool with envy, and that’s even before you get behind the wheel. Its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine generates a lot of power and leaves you with an intoxicating impression of comfort and speed.

The Jeep Gladiator

There’s nothing like a bit of high-speed cruising on the highways, but sometimes, when you want to mix up your driving experience and feel the intensity of a wholly different ride, then off-roading is the way forward. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator builds on the legendary Wrangler and provides a unique mid-size pick-up for those looking to do a little off-roading. It’s compact, sturdy, versatile, and has the sort of suspension and all-wheel-drive system you’ll need to experience the hills, thrills, and bumps of the more rugged terrain. What’s more, it looks like it means business as well.

Porsche 911 Carrera S (New version)

Ask any car-crazy kid which wheels they want to own when they’re all grown up and nine times out of ten they’ll tell you, a Porsche! There’s a good reason for that. In the motor industry, Porsche is a byword for all that is immortal and eternal. And Porsche’s 911 Carrera S (New version) is a car that has been tweaked and touched up until it is in a league of its own. The Porsche 911 is a car defined by its history but one which refuses to be trapped by it. It just keeps getting better and better. Driving it is a sublime experience and one which you’ll never forget.

Volvo S60

Last but not least we have the Volvo S60. It may not be as flashy as some cars or have the wow factor but it does exactly what is said on the tin, and that’s deliver a dynamic and cutting-edge performance. Its 390HP, plug-in hybrid, twin-engine is good for the planet and it’s a simply electrical ride in more ways than one.