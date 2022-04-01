By Gabriel Olawale

In this era of climate change and the global push for renewable /clean energy and with the gradual discouragement of fossil fuel investments, Nigerian oil and gas companies are beginning to look out for companies with strong technical and financial base to partner with in other to enter the world stage where gas utilization for all the power generation needs can be met.

In line with this vision, Nigerian oil and gas innovation technology company, 365 Energy Tech Solutions Ltd has entered a joint venture partnership with an Italian oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction company, CS Impianti to revolutionize the sector.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the CS impianti head office in Milan Italy, the CEO 365 Energy Tech Solutions Ltd, Engr. Michael Lamidi Akanbi said that with this partnership, the processing of associated and non-associated gas into synthetic crude, diesel, aviation jet fuel etc will be a reality in Nigeria.

“Italy has been an all-round hub for companies with various gas utilization and processing technology application which is where and why Nigerian companies are looking for such partnerships from that region of the world.

So we are very happy with this partnership with CSI Impiati, an Italian oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction company with a rich history of developing green hydrogen plants through conventional processes.

“This union between 365ETS and CSI will also bring about a revolution by making home use gas affordable with biogas. Other projects include the utilization of CNG as an alternative to petroleum moto spirit PMS for vehicular use.

“The CSI /365ETS JV projects will drive the gas monetization and utilization efforts by the Minister of State for petroleum a chief Timipre Sylva, into bringing Nigeria to self-sustainability.

In attendance during the signing ceremony are the Director Business Development 365 Energy Tech Solutions Ltd, Mr Ken Lewis and Ing R. Monzini.