By Morenike Taire, Woman Editor, Funmi Ajumobi & Ebunoluwa Sessou

Several women groups have expressed satisfaction with the ruling by the Federal High Court of Nigeria on the 6th of April 2022, upholding Affirmative Action proposing 35% inclusion of women in elective positions in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Fijabi Mufuliat in her reaction disclosed that the organization coordinated the litigation support with Falana and Falana Chambers providing Probono support, especially on affirmative action.

According to her, the ruling is timely, adding that it is the right step in the right direction.

“I am very pleased to have played a critical role in this landmark judgement for women. The judgement will go a long way to increase the participation of women in the governance of Nigeria at all levels.

“With this judgement the government has further been reminded of its obligation to drive an inclusion government in Nigeria in line with the national Gender Policy if adopted, and all the regional and international instruments that it has signed on to without reservations'”, she said.

In the same vein, a former Imo State governorship aspirant, Ifeyinwa Okafor, said the ruling, if unchallenged, is a victory for women but more importantly a victory for Nigeria and all of the free worlds who understand the damage inequality of any kind can do.

“This is what SDG 10 ( reduced inequality) is about. It is a great stride towards bridging the yawning gender inequalities in Nigeria and promoting all human rights. The Governance space which is presently challenged can be strengthened if women; competent, capable women of unimpeachable character are brought to the table.

“Progressively, we see an ideal situation where we do not have to go to the courts to uphold credible sections of our Constitution and treaties we freely signed up for. That we become a nation of integrity and actualize our fullest potential by converting all of our human capital to human assets; male and female.

She urged the Nigerian Government to accept this ruling as being in the best interest of the country while making immediate efforts to address this anomaly in this administration without waiting for the next.

“The people of Nigeria deserve the best and I believe women can work in tandem with the men to bring about the best for Nigeria. Congratulations to Nigeria”, she added.

International human rights lawyer, Kola Alapinni reacted similarly, saying

Nigeria must learn to respect the international instruments we signed up to. “It’s not for decoration and it’s not just regarding this particular case. It trickles down to our obligations under the right to religious freedom, the right to freedom of speech and expression, etcetera.

He added, “We have been breaching our obligations under international law and the treaties, instruments etcetera that we have signed up to such as The African Charter.

The court indeed has held that affirmative action for women is not merely a policy statement but one that must be backed with requisite action on the part of the government”.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Wednesday held that the National Gender Policy is not merely a policy statement but one that must be backed with requisite action on the part of the government.

Vanguard News Nigeria