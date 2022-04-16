.

The organization for the Advancement of Anioma culture, OFAAC, is staging a comeback with its annual flagship cultural festival, two years after a lull occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, the 17th edition of the festival, reputed as the biggest cultural milestone in Delta state, is scheduled for Asaba on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Established in 2003, under the cultural umbrella of the Anioma people, OFAAC, the festival was envisioned to promote and preserve the culture of the Anioma people, in Delta North senatorial district.

A statement by the National President of OFAAC, Architect Kester Ifeadi, said over 300 cultural groups from the nine local government areas of Delta North would showcase Anioma culture at the event expected to be witnessed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Anioma personalities and cultural stakeholders across the country.

According to Ifeadi ,” the festival serves as a rallying point for the unification of Delta’s diverse population in Anioma and celebration of Nigeria’s rich culture and tourism industry'”

Tagged “Festival of unity”, he stated that it would unveil pan Anioma Dance Troupe and star a symphony of dances, music, fashion, traditional wrestling and an exhibition of historical artefacts and crafts indigenous to Anioma land.

He said OFAAC was a philanthropic non-political organization dedicated to boosting the values and identity of Anioma people, offering empowerment through microcredit, and sponsorship of small scale businesses for over a decade as well as a Health insurance scheme in Delta North communities.

The Anioma Cultural Festival which had over the years attracted hundreds of performing groups and a multitude of spectators had become a central feature of the socio-cultural life of Anioma inhabitants and her diasporic communities.

This year’s festival is symbolic of holding on the threshold of 2023 general elections and the fiesta, characteristic of its essence is expected to serve as a unifying cultural platform for Anioma aborigines to promote peace, unity and orderliness as enduring values of society.

Vanguard News Nigeria