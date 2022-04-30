.

…advises PDP to maintain zoning pattern to avoid crisis

By Chinedu Adonu

Former Commissioner for Agriculture in Enugu State Dr Eric Oluedo has declared interest to run for House of Representatives under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 30 years after he was deprived of the opportunity.

The two-time commissioner in Enugu State, Dr Oluedo disclosed that he won the primary election under the umbrella of the National Republican Convention, NRC, in 1992 but was denied the opportunity to represent his people by some heavy forces.

Dr Oluedo made this known while briefing journalists after picking PDP expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Awgu/Oji River/Aninri federal constituency seat in the 2023 general elections

“I am coming out again to serve my people and run for House of Representatives because it is the turn of Achi community, that’s zone “A” in Oji River. Other zones have taken their shares, but we have not gone for the House of Reps, even though we have indicated interest, contested and won primary 30 years ago. We were deprived the opportunity by some forces. I defeated three of my opponents with high margin but was denied the opportunity.”

He, however, urged PDP to be conscious of who flies its flag in the 2023 election to avoid a crisis in the party, stressing that the party would be united if the zoning formula is maintained.

The party chieftain regretted that despite the zoning arrangement in the state, so many people across the three Senatorial zone had purchased forms. He warned members of the party to embrace peace and remember that election is not done or die affair.

Oluedo, who was the initiator and Head, of the Directorate of Visit Every Community (VEC) in Enugu State, reiterated his preparedness to attract projects that would add value to his constituents, Enugu and Nigeria in general if elected.

According to him, it is the turn of Oji River (Achi) to produce the next House of Representatives, stressing that Awgu held the position in the last 12 years, even when we’re supposed to be there for 8 years.

“Aninri is showing interest at the moment, but we are saying that they have held Senate seats up to the position of Deputy Senate President. That is a bigger position and we think that Oji River should be allowed this time. It is, however, the party that should have the final say and it won’t be a problem if the party sticks to its rules,” he said.