Three years old Onyemaechi Chinedum urgently needs N19 million for a liver transplant which will be done in Yashoda Hospital in India.

Chinedum is said to have been battling with the ailment when he was only only a few days old. Nine days after his birth, his mother passed on.

While less than a month old, Chinedum was taken to the General Hospital Ikorodu and later referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he was diagnosed with Obstructive Jaundice.

For reasons beyond understanding, the medical intervention required to save the liver was not performed until Chinedum was rushed to Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

He, however, underwent a surgical intervention-cyst extension, cholecystectomy and roux-en-hepaticojejunostomy at six months old.

Meanwhile, he was diagnosed with “infantile cholestasis secondary to a choledochal cyst” at four months old at Babcock. This is followed by an enlarged spleen.

A histologic report further revealed the infant had liver cirrhosis in him after the surgery. According to a medical report from Babcock and LUTH, Jaundice was noticed.

Following this, LUTH carried out a post-surgery diagnosis and Chinedum was diagnosed with chronic liver disease secondary to the choledochal cyst.

The Paediatric Consultant Gastroenterologist (Dr Adeniyi) at LUTH conclusively noted “Chinedum is presently on supportive medical therapy,” noting that he needs Nigerians’ financial support to undergo a liver transplant surgery.

Mr Onyemaechi, the father of the boy, recalled: “Chinedum was born on April 24, 2019. My wife had him through a cesarean session and she was discharged five days later, but died on the ninth day.

“My boy has been surviving through various medical interventions. Still it is now critical and the only remedy is the transplant which costs about $39,000 according to the hospital estimation.”

He, therefore, called on Nigerians and every kind-hearted individual to please come to his son’s rescue with financial contributions.

Donations can be sent to FCMB 8725650011 Onyemaechi Chinedum Zinachimdi. You can also reach the father of the patient on 08038972784.

