With technology advancing on a daily level, we keep seeing new things that we almost thought were impossible.

From artificial intelligence and machine learning that customize our online shopping experiences to the internet of things that can connect our fridges and washing machines to a network of devices and allow for a better overview of what is happening in our homes, technology has implemented itself in various spheres of our lives.

This also applies to the ways we entertain ourselves, seeing as how technology has provided us with various fun outlets that were simply never within arm’s reach before.

When it comes to Africa, the situation is similar. Although for a while, African residents struggled with not having access to some high-tech equipment that was available in many different parts of the world, the continent has caught up with the technological developments and these come with all sorts of benefits. So, here are some entertainment options that are now available in Africa thanks to tech advances.

Improvement of infrastructure provides faster internet speeds

For starters, it must be said that many African countries have been investing in their infrastructure that allows for better connectivity and faster internet speeds. Just like the whole world has been steadily implementing 5G technology in order to make everyone’s online experience as smooth as possible, a few African nations have also introduced this technology to the continent. For instance, after Kenya and South Africa, Nigeria is also deploying 5G services to better accommodate its residents.

This type of network has greater bandwidth than 4G and other predecessors, which allows users to stream and download content much faster. That means that playing online games is much easier, especially as cloud gaming is on the rise. By having fast internet, there is no need for expensive and top-of-the-line hardware that’s necessary to support a particular game as players can simply play through platforms that host a variety of titles. Furthermore, a faster internet also entails faster loading times when trying to watch a Netflix series or YouTube videos. Even those that prefer to download content enjoy the various advantages of high-speed internet.

A boost in the number of smartphone users and more entertainment options

Besides faster internet speeds, there is also an increase in the number of smartphone users across Africa. According to Statista, it is expected that 50% of the Sub-Saharan region will have a mobile service subscription by 2025. That means that an ever-larger percentage of the population will have access to all sorts of entertainment options that are all available on an average mobile phone.

In terms of entertainment options, they are rising just like the mobile penetration rate. For example, Spotify has been available on the continent since 2018. Today, it is available in more than 40 countries, targeting Africa’s young population.

Then, there is Netflix, which offers its services in over 190 countries worldwide, including many in Africa. What is more, it’s not just watching shows and movies that are on the rise. This streaming behemoth has also been producing content in Africa while Disney is also investing in this industry.

Gaming is yet another popular entertainment option in Africa, seeing as how more and more interesting titles are coming out every year. In addition to video games, online casino games have also found an audience in Africa, thanks to lenient laws in many countries.

Online casinos offer poker, various slots, and table games like roulette while they also come with interesting bonuses like free spins and no-deposit bonuses where players don’t have to put money into their account before playing. When looking for reputable real money casinos such as Playcasino.co.za, users need to consider a few factors such as how safe the site is and whether the casino has all the necessary licenses.

New technologies come with different kinds of experiences

Some 20 years ago, people probably couldn’t imagine having music, TV shows, and games in the palm of their hand. Now it is not a luxury but a standard that many people take for granted. Some new technologies that have not yet reached full potential but could easily become a staple include AR and VR technology. This approach to not only gaming, but entertainment in general, is seeing implementation in Africa as well.

So, for instance, while Pokémon Go was all the rage a few years back and there is still no worthy successor in terms of AR, players from Africa can still enjoy titles like Ingress, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Spirit Camera.

On the other hand, VR equipment is getting more affordable by the day, so headsets that allow users to experience some hugely immersive VR games are no longer only for the select few. Players get to try interesting games like Arizona Sunshine, Batman: Arkham VR, and Half-Life: Alyx.

There have been many interesting developments in tech that now make it easy for African residents to enjoy all sorts of entertainment. From listening to music to streaming TV shows and movies all the way to enjoying top-notch games, the tech advances are covering various fields and are only expected to get better and even more immersive.