Tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday at Ajegunle in Ijebu Igbo-Ago Iwoye axis when a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck, killing three passengers and injuring two others.

Spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, stating that it occurred at 6:00 a.m.

Akinbiyi said that according to an eyewitness, the driver of the car, Opel Astra, was speeding and in the process, lost control and ran into the low-bed truck parked by the roadside.

He said that five male adults were in the car when the incident occurred.

The TRACE spokesman stated further that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ijebu-Igbo General Hospital, while the injured had gone to seek medical treatment.

He said that operatives of TRACE, Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on ground to ensure free flow of traffic around that axis.