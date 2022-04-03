By Precious Chukwudi

A lady called Ada Uburu has called off her wedding citing domestic violence from her partner of one year, David.

According to her, they were in secondary school mates and after he paid her bride price, he started maltreating her.

He beats her at the slightest provocation.

She noted an instance when her fiancé almost killed her but for the timely intervention of family and neighbors.

She took to her Facebook page: “Monday last week, just because of a little misunderstanding he beat me mercilessly and rushed into his mother’s kitchen for a cutlass.

“When I noticed he was going for a weapon, I locked the door which he forcefully opened.

“Both his mother and sisters and some neighbours were begging him not to cut me with the cutlass.

“With all these things and more I am fed up.

“I AM CALLING OFF THE WEDDING AND TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE (IGBA NKWU) BETWEEN ME AND DAVID OKIKE that is supposed to hold on this Saturday, April 16, 2022.

“Please, my family and friends, I am so sorry for any inconveniences this may have caused you.

“Please, respect my choice. Thanks and God bless you all.”