By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed has described the 2nd Niger Bridge linking Delta and Anambra states, as very dear to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister, who led a federal government delegation from Abuja on inspection of the bridge expressed satisfaction with level of work so far done.

About 91 percent of the work has been done on the project estimated to gulp N206 billion and would be commissioned later this year.

The Minister said: “I’m here to see where all the money is going into. The significant thing today is that the two ends of the bridge have been linked and this is the final phase of the project. What is left is the finishing works of the bridge.

“This project is designed to uplift the lives of people of the Southeast/South-South and we hope that when this project comes on stream, it will ease traffic and also improve commerce and industry and the economy of the people of the South East and South South”.

According to the Minister, the project is funded partly through the Presidential Infrastructural Development Fund.

Chairman, NSIA, Mr. Farouk Gumel said the Board was pleased with the quality and pace of work.

“Undoubtedly, the 2nd Niger Bridge is a vital piece of national infrastructure. At completion, we expect that it will serve as an enabler to cross-regional economic activities and stimulate growth on a national scale”, he said.

At the Onitsha – Owerri interchange the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Adeyemo Ajani said the first phase of the 46.9km road project from Asaba to the interchange has almost been completed..

Ajani said the interchange was aimed at decongesting the old Onitsha -:Owerri road.

He explained that the project would have been ready, but for the nature of the soil of the area.