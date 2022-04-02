Zainab Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji, yesterday, began an inspection of the Second Niger Bridge. Ahmed, who led other top government officials to the site, arrived at 11:45 am.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Gilbert Ibezim, also joined in inspecting the project. Her visit came barely three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari conducted an inspection on the pace of work.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, the Finance Minister described the Second Niger Bridge as a very significant project.

She said government attached so much importance to the project because of the huge developmental impact it would have on the lives of Nigerians.

Ahmed expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the job done by both the NSIA and Julius Berger.

She said: “Today is a very significant day in the construction circle of the Second Niger Bridge. This is one of the most iconic projects in the country. It was costed at an initial contract cost of N205bn.

“Today, we have been able to fund this project with N157bn and I’m here to see where all this money is going. Also, the significance of today is that the two ends of the bridge are being put together and this is the final phase of the work.

ALSO READ: With daring attacks, bandits want to destroy democracy in 2023 — Gen IBM Haruna (retd)

“Technically, I can report to Mr President that I have seen where all the N157bn has gone to. This is a project that is very dear to the President and it is designed to uplift the lives and livelihood of the people of the South-East and other parts of the country. We hope that when this project comes on stream, it will ease traffic, enhance commercial activities and improve the lives of the people of the state.

“I am happy to see the ladies I am seeing at the construction site, not all men. Julius Berger has brought some very unique innovations in the construction of this project and I want to on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria applaud the skills of the construction workers that have been working on this site.”

Ahmed said that through the project, the federal government has been able to create about 20,000 jobs at the construction site. Speaking on the funding structure of the project, Orji said the Second Niger Bridge is one of the three projects being funded from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, PIDF.

Orji said: “The PIDF is a special fund set up by President Buhari managed by the NSIA. The NSIA brought some of its own capital and the capital provided by the federal government and the capital from returned loot of Sani Abacha.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria